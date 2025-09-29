A key bus route in Leeds is set to shut over a six day period.

Woodhouse Lane will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, September 29 to Saturday, October 4 between 7.30pm to 6am each night. Services 23, 24, 27, 28 and X84 are diverting via Rampart Road and Woodhouse Street.

Cardigan Road, Headingley, will also be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, September 30 to Wednesday, October 1 between 7pm and 5am each night. Services 19 and 19A are diverting via Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall Lane and Queenswood Drive in both directions.

The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.