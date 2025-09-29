Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Woodhouse Lane to shut over six-day period
Woodhouse Lane will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, September 29 to Saturday, October 4 between 7.30pm to 6am each night. Services 23, 24, 27, 28 and X84 are diverting via Rampart Road and Woodhouse Street.
Cardigan Road, Headingley, will also be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, September 30 to Wednesday, October 1 between 7pm and 5am each night. Services 19 and 19A are diverting via Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall Lane and Queenswood Drive in both directions.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.
The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.
In a welcome boost to city services, Roundhay Road, Sheepscar and Harper Lane, Yeadon, have both reopened following works. Delays to Neville Street in Leeds city centre have also been lifted.