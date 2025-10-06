A busy bus route in north Leeds has shut for a further two weeks.

Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, has been closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, September 30 to Monday, October 20. Service 91 is diverting via Scott Hall Road and Potternewton Lane in both directions. The route was previously shut for gas works.

Elsewhere the Leeds Inner Ring Road will once again be closed due to bridge inspection works from Tuesday, October 7 to Wednesday, October 8 between 8pm and 5am each night. Service 7 will divert via Marsh Lane and will not serve Victoria L on Vicar Lane during these works.

The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.