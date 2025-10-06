Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Stainbeck Lane shuts for further two weeks
Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, has been closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, September 30 to Monday, October 20. Service 91 is diverting via Scott Hall Road and Potternewton Lane in both directions. The route was previously shut for gas works.
Elsewhere the Leeds Inner Ring Road will once again be closed due to bridge inspection works from Tuesday, October 7 to Wednesday, October 8 between 8pm and 5am each night. Service 7 will divert via Marsh Lane and will not serve Victoria L on Vicar Lane during these works.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.
The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.
In a welcome boost city services, closures to Woodhouse Lane and Cardigan Road, have both been lifted.