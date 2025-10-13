Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Dewsbury Road and Marsh Lane set for closure
Dewsbury Road, Beeston, will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, October 13 to Wednesday, October 15 between 8.30pm and 5am each night. Services 2, 3, 3A, 200, 201, 202 and 203 are diverting via Garnett Road and Tunstall Road.
Elsewhere, Marsh Lane, Burmantofts, will be closed due to bridge inspection works from Thursday, October 16 to Friday, October 17 between 7pm and 6am each night. Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 49, 50, 50A and 56, will all be diverted.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.
The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.
In a welcome boost to city services, bridge inspections works on the Leeds Inner Ring Road were completed on schedule. Works on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, are expected to last another week.