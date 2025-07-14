Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Cemetery Road shuts for four-night bridge inspection
Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck will both be closed due to bridge inspection works from tonight (Monday, July 14) to Friday, July 18 between 8pm and 5am each night. Services 55C, 74 and 75 will divert in both directions.
Dewsbury Road at Apex Way will also be closed due to roadworks overnight on Thursday, July 17 from midnight to 5.30am.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains in place.
Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, as does Wide Lane slip road in Morley.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
In a welcome boost to services, Oxford Road, Guiseley has reopened. Service A3 has returned to its normal route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.