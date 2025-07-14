A busy route in central Leeds is set to shut for four nights.

Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck will both be closed due to bridge inspection works from tonight (Monday, July 14) to Friday, July 18 between 8pm and 5am each night. Services 55C, 74 and 75 will divert in both directions.

Dewsbury Road at Apex Way will also be closed due to roadworks overnight on Thursday, July 17 from midnight to 5.30am.

Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck will both be closed due to bridge inspection works from tonight. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, as does Wide Lane slip road in Morley.

In a welcome boost to services, Oxford Road, Guiseley has reopened. Service A3 has returned to its normal route.