Tempest Road, Beeston: Drivers 'caught off guard' as Leeds road closed by Dewsbury Road after burst water main
Tempest Road in Beeston has been closed at the junction by Dewsbury Road since yesterday (Tuesday) following the incident.
Ward councillor Paul Wray said that a notification from Yorkshire Water states that the road is expected to remain closed until Monday, June 30.
Traffic is being diverted as a result of the work, and Coun Wray said that it is “catching a lot of people off guard”.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter for all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We currently have teams on site working to repair a burst water main on Tempest Road.
“For the safety of our colleagues and of those living and working in the area, the road is closed at the junction with Dewsbury Road, with a diversion in place.
"We apologise to those in the area for the inconvenience. We're working as quickly as we can, and will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.