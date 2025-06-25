A Leeds road has been closed for emergency repairs as work is carried out to repair a burst water main.

Tempest Road in Beeston has been closed at the junction by Dewsbury Road since yesterday (Tuesday) following the incident.

Ward councillor Paul Wray said that a notification from Yorkshire Water states that the road is expected to remain closed until Monday, June 30.

Traffic is being diverted as a result of the work, and Coun Wray said that it is “catching a lot of people off guard”.

A full closure of Tempest Road in Beeston is in place as work on a burst water main is carried out. | Simon Hulme

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We currently have teams on site working to repair a burst water main on Tempest Road.

“For the safety of our colleagues and of those living and working in the area, the road is closed at the junction with Dewsbury Road, with a diversion in place.

"We apologise to those in the area for the inconvenience. We're working as quickly as we can, and will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so."