Armley Gyratory: 11 first look pictures as Wellington Road footbridge removed from Leeds junction

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

The final footbridge at the Armley Gyratory was removed over the weekend.

The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge (A58) over the Armley Gyratory took place between 8pm on Saturday (July 27) and 6am on Monday (July 29). It is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have a new wider and more accessible footway added, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.

There will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme stopped by the Gyratory earlier today...

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps.

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps.

The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge took place over the weekend.

The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge took place over the weekend.

The new footbridge will be 43.5 metres long and three metres wide.

The new footbridge will be 43.5 metres long and three metres wide.

It will cross over the A58 and includes improvements to both approach ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

It will cross over the A58 and includes improvements to both approach ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

The Armley Gyratory is a major entry/exit point for traffic travelling through and into the city with an estimated 100,000 vehicles passing through it daily.

The Armley Gyratory is a major entry/exit point for traffic travelling through and into the city with an estimated 100,000 vehicles passing through it daily.

The Wellington Road footbridge is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have a new wider and more accessible footway added, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.

The Wellington Road footbridge is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have a new wider and more accessible footway added, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.

