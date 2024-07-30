The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge (A58) over the Armley Gyratory took place between 8pm on Saturday (July 27) and 6am on Monday (July 29). It is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have a new wider and more accessible footway added, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.
There will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme stopped by the Gyratory earlier today...
