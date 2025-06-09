A bus route, running through a Leeds village, is set to face four weeks of disruption.

Watergate, Methley will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, June 9 to Sunday, July 6. Service 22(Connexions) is diverting via Park Lane in both directions.

Dewsbury Road meanwhile is set for a fresh closure due to roadworks at Apex Way. It will be closed in the early hours of Wednesday, June 11 from 3.30am to 6.30am.

A number of bus routes will face disruption in Leeds this week. | Bruce Rollinson

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth remain shut until further notice. Service 9 diverts.

In a welcome boost services, respective works on the Inner Ring Road and Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre have been lifted.