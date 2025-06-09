Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Watergate, Methley shuts for four weeks
Watergate, Methley will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, June 9 to Sunday, July 6. Service 22(Connexions) is diverting via Park Lane in both directions.
Dewsbury Road meanwhile is set for a fresh closure due to roadworks at Apex Way. It will be closed in the early hours of Wednesday, June 11 from 3.30am to 6.30am.
Road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall also remains in place.
Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth remain shut until further notice. Service 9 diverts.
In a welcome boost services, respective works on the Inner Ring Road and Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre have been lifted.
