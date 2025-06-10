Work to replace four miles of water main is underway in a Leeds village.

Engineers started work on the £3 million project, to replace approximately 6.8km of water mains in Methley, Leeds, yesterday (Monday, June 9).

Aiming to improve the resilience and reliability of the area’s network, the project will take place in two phases. Phase one will see mains laid along Park Lane and Watergate over the course of seven weeks.

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406 million investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.

Victoria Corbett, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Replacing the mains in Methley will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts, helping us to deliver a better service for our customers in the area.

“We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work. We thank everyone in the area for their patience.”

In Leeds, over 30km of mains will be replaced in the next year - with more to come in the remainder of the utility's five-year delivery period.

Work will progress along Park Lane for one week, before moving on to Watergate for around six weeks, starting at the junction of Hazel House Farm. For the safety of residents, road users, and colleagues, sections of the footpath and road will be closed during parts of the work.

Details on phase two of the project will be shared with local residents closer to the time.