A host of temporary road closures are set to be put in place ahead of Pudsey Carnival this weekend.

Celebrating its 37th consecutive year since its revival in 1988, the west Leeds carnival promises a day filled with fun, entertainment, and celebration.

The event will feature a vibrant parade through Pudsey, showcasing colourful floats and performers, along with live entertainment throughout the day.

Pudsey Bus Station will not be served for the duration of the event. Here’s everything you need to know...

Which roads are set to be closed?

Six routes in Pudsey will be closed temporarily between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Saturday, May 17.

Victoria Road will closed in its entirety, while Upper Moor, Chapeltown, Church Lane, Lidget Hill and Cemetery will also face partial closures.

Where and when do the celebrations take place?

The annual celebrations will take place at Queens Park, off Victoria Road, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7FD, on Saturday, May 17.

At Queens Park, various stalls will offer crafts, food, and local goods. Both children and adults can enjoy traditional funfair rides and games while supporting public access to defibrillators in Pudsey.

How do I get to Pudsey Carnival?

Queens Park is located less than a 10-minute walk from Pudsey Bus Station and is about a 26-minute walk from New Pudsey Railway Station.

There is limited free car parking available off Robin Lane, Lidgett Hill, and behind Pudsey Leisure Centre.

Which bus services will be diverted?

The following diversions will be in place during the parade:

4 and 4F: Towards Pudsey a normal route to Swinnow Road then diverting via Swinnow Lane, Stanningley Road, Stanningley Bottom and Richardshaw Lane to terminate at Richardshaw Lane.

4 and 4F: Towards Leeds starting from Richardshaw Lane then diverting via Stanningley Bypass and Swinnow Lane to resume normal route at Swinnow Road.

Service 9: At 1123 from Horsforth to White Rose will divert from Richardshaw Lane via Stanningley Bypass and Swinnow Lane to resume a normal route at Swinnow Road.

Service 9C: At 1147 from White Rose to Horsforth will divert via Stanningley Bypass to Richardshaw Lane then resuming a normal route.

Service 14: Will be suspended between Bramley Bus Station and Pudsey during the event.

16 and 16A: Towards Pudsey a normal route to Old Lane then diverting via Bradford Road, Dawsons Corner, Stanningley Bypass and Asda Slip Road to terminate at Richardshaw Lane.

16 and 16A: Towards Leeds starting from Richardshaw Lane to resume normal route.

91: Towards Pudsey a normal route to Bradford Road then diverting via Dawsons Corner, Stanningley Bypass and Asda Slip Road to terminate at Richardshaw Lane.

91: Towards Bramley starting from Richardshaw Lane to resume normal route.

Service 205: Will divert via Carlisle Road, Station Street, Greenside and Fartown.

Service X11: Will divert via Bradford Road, Stanningley Bypass and Swinnow Lane.