New average speed cameras installed along a key route in Leeds have seen 3,000 less motorists caught speeding in one year.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) today said that the new cameras covering the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds have captured 911 offences in their first year - down from 4,077 caught using fixed static spot speed cameras the previous year.

National figures show speeding contributes to around half of all fatal collisions in Britain. 50 people were killed in road collisions in West Yorkshire during 2023, while a further 1,400 people had their lives changed forever due to serious injuries.

Average speed cameras are designed to monitor how long it takes drivers to travel between two points on a stretch of road, with devices placed at each checkpoint.

Paul Jeffrey, police lead for the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership said: “Average speed enforcement is reducing the risk of collisions, and we are working with local highways teams to extend the use of this technology across West Yorkshire.

“Additionally, by responding to community speeding concerns and deploying safety camera vans, we are seeing significant reductions in the number of offences detected after the initial deployment phase, suggesting a notable increase in road safety.

“We remain committed to working with communities to prevent the human tragedy associated with speed related collisions as part of our contribution to achieving our Vision Zero ambition.”

Between April and December 2024, 110,196 eligible drivers were offered an approved retraining course as an alternative to prosecution.

Cameras were installed along the A6120 Outer Ring Road and the A647 Stanningley Bypass in October 2023, as part of West Yorkshire Vision Zero, which aims to prevent road death and serious injury in the region, reducing casualties to zero by 2040.

In February, a new set of average speed cameras went live along the A58M Inner Ring Road, running from the North Street overpass to the former Yorkshire Evening Post building.