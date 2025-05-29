A key bus service in Leeds is set to be cut from August following an increase in costs.

Transdev (Harrogate Bus Company) has announced plans to give up the X98 and X99 Wetherby to Leeds route.

Despite an increase in customers since taking over the route in October 2022, the operator said it has not been able to generate “sufficient additional custom” to make the service sustainable following a “substantial increase in costs” over the past three years.

The service will be discontinued in its current form from Saturday, August 30, and all drivers will be redeployed locally.

A spokesperson for The Harrogate Bus Company said: “We have provided routes X98 and X99 between Wetherby and Leeds since another bus operator withdrew in October 2022. Both routes serve relatively sparsely populated areas north of Leeds with high car ownership levels which reduces demand for public transport.

“We thank our customers who have travelled with us, however we have been unable to generate sufficient additional custom to make these routes financially sustainable.

“After careful consideration, we have given notice to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and the Traffic Commissioner to discontinue our operation of the X98 and X99 after service on Saturday, August 30.”

Based in Harrogate, Transdev said its remote location has made it “very challenging to quickly respond” to disruptions and breakdowns and therefore hard to provide the reliable, punctual service customers expect.

The current X98 and X99 service runs half-hourly Monday through Friday, with a reduced weekend service between Wetherby Bus Station-Leeds Boar Lane.

WYCA are currently seeking a new operator to take over the route, and Transdev has vowed to work with them to “ensure a smooth transition.”