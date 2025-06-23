A busy route in Leeds is set to shut for five days of resurfacing.

Cardinal Road, Beeston will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday 23 to Friday June 27 between 9.30am and 3pm each day. Service 65 will divert via Ring Road, Dewsbury Road and Old Lane.

Meanwhile Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck will be closed due to bridge inspection works from Monday 23 to Friday, June 27 between 8pm and 5am each night. Buses 55C, 74 and 75 will all divert in both directions.

Buses will be diverted as a result of resurfacing works on Cardinal Road, Beeston. | James Hardisty

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth remain shut until further notice. As does Watergate, Methley, until July 6. Bus services 24, 116(StationCoaches), 200, 201, 202 and 203 will also continue to divert from Neville Street in Leeds city centre.

In a welcome boost services, resurfacing works along Holt Park Road, Holt Road and Holt Crescent have been completed with buses returning to their regular routes.