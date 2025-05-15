First Bus is introducing a host of changes to selected Leeds services.

From Sunday (May 18), services operating across the city will see timetable changes and frequency adjustments.

Additional journeys are also to be added across the Park and Ride network including more services at the weekend.

Michael Moore, Head of Network for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said: “These are focused on improvements to punctuality for more than 10.4 million customers a year, to deliver a better journey experience and help attract more passengers.”

Below is a full detailed list of the planned changes...

5 5A Halton Moor • Leeds

Many journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes, and some journeys will be significantly retimed.

7 7A 7S Leeds • Primley Park/Alwoodley/Shadwell

The frequency of each service will be reduced from every 30 minutes to approximately every 35 minutes to improve service reliability/ punctuality.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes, some will be significantly retimed, and a small number will be withdrawn.

16 16A Pudsey • Bramley • Leeds • Seacroft • Whinmoor

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes, and a small number of journeys will be withdrawn.

19 19A Garforth • Leeds • Ireland Wood / Tinshill

On Monday to Saturday, the combined frequency will be reduced from every 20-25 minutes to every 25-30 minutes.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes, some will be significantly retimed, and a small number of journeys will be withdrawn.

38 39 Leeds • Meanwood • Moor Allerton

Due to a turn restriction, service 38 will be rerouted between Meanwood Road and Green Road via Bentley Lane, Stainbeck Avenue and Stonegate Road.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes and some journeys will be significantly retimed.

49 Bramley • Leeds • Monkswood Gate

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes and some journeys will be significantly retimed.

On Sundays, the frequency will be increased from half-hourly to approximately every 20 minutes.

50 50A Horsforth • Leeds • Seacroft

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes and some journeys will be significantly retimed.

On Sundays, the combined frequency will be reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes.

51 52 Leeds • Cottingley • Morley • Tingley Mills

On Sundays, the daytime frequency will be reduced from approximately every 20 minutes to approximately every 30 minutes.

Many journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes, and some journeys will be significantly retimed.

508 Halifax • Shelf • Odsal • Thornbury • Leeds

Many journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes and some evening journeys will be retimed by around 30 minutes.

PR1 Elland Road Park & Ride • Leeds • Wellington Place

Additional early morning journeys will operate at 0547 and 0627.

A Saturday service will be reintroduced, operating from 0900 to 1800. Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.

PR2 Skelton Lakes • Temple Green Park & Ride • Leeds

Additional early morning journeys will operate at 0600 and 0640.

The service will be extended to serve the new Skelton Lakes development.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

PR3 Stourton Park & Ride • Leeds

A Sunday service will be reintroduced, operating from 1000 to 1700.

Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.