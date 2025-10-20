All Leeds bus diversions and cancellations as Bradford Road lane closure extended
Due to delays, works on Bradford Road towards Stanningley (the eastbound lane of the Dawsons Corner roundabout) will now be completed on Friday, October 24 - a week later than initially planned.
The number 72 bus service towards Leeds will continue to divert via Stanningley Bypass, while maintaining its usual route towards Bradford. The number 80 service towards Old Farnley will divert via Richardshaw Lane and maintain its usual route towards Owlcotes.
Easterly Road, Seacroft will be closed due to roadworks on Sunday, October 26 from 6am to 12pm Services 49, 50 & 50A towards Boggart Hill diverting via Oakwood Lane, Easterly Road & Boggart Hill.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Wider disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.
The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.
In a welcome boost to city services, closures to both Dewsbury Road, Beeston, and Marsh Lane, Burmantofts, have been lifted following the completion of works.