When Bradford Road, Dawsons Corner will be reopened after Leeds Council confirm delay

The partial closure of a busy junction in west Leeds is set to continue following delays.

Due to delays, works on Bradford Road towards Stanningley (the eastbound lane of the Dawsons Corner roundabout) will now be completed on Friday, October 24 - a week later than initially planned.

The works, carried out by BT Openreach, involve the demolition and rebuilding of a manhole chamber. The ongoing lane closure is needed so the construction team can access the required work areas and work safely.

Works on Bradford Road will now be completed on Friday, October 24 - a week later than initially planned. | LCC

Used by over 57,000 road users daily, the overall redesign of the junction, which aims to reduce congestion and improve bus journey times, is expected to run until May 2026.

The complete scheme will include:

Improve safety for people walking, wheeling, and cycling.

Improve connectivity in key areas by providing pedestrian and cycling facilities at the Dawsons Corner junction linking in with the Leeds Bradford Cycle Superhighway.

Make bus journeys more reliable with improved bus facilities and dedicated bus lanes on the A647 Bradford Road.

Widen the carriageway on the A6120 Ring Road to improve the junction and accommodate a shared pedestrian / cycle route.

Improve connectivity between Leeds and Bradford, supporting economic growth, and improved access to jobs, education, healthcare, and leisure opportunities.

Enhanced landscaping and planting features.