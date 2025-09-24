A progress update has been issued as work continues to revamp a major junction in Leeds.

The Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds has confirmed that good progress is being made on the Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass scheme.

Road resurfacing and joint repair works have now been completed as part of the £44 million project, which is expected to take up to 18 months - completing in May 2026.

Road resurfacing and joint repair works have now been completed at Dawsons Corner. | LCC

Speaking previously, Coun Jonathan Pryor, said “We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard at Dawsons Corner. We have done lots of work to try and minimise the disruption these works will create, but whatever the amount of planning there may be some delays.”

Used by over 57,000 road users daily, the replacement of the roundabout and structural renewal of the bypass is expected to increase the amount of bus passengers, speeding up traffic for all modes of road transport.

Bradford Road east towards Stanningley is to remain in place until Friday, October 17. | LCC

A 24/7 lane closure on Bradford Road east towards Stanningley (the eastbound lane of the Dawsons Corner roundabout), is to remain in place until Friday, October 17. The works will facilitate the realignment of the junction as part of the final layout, which will include a new footway and cycleway.