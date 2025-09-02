You’ll need to plan ahead when six weeks of major roadworks begin as as part of the ongoing £44m Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass improvement scheme.

Work is due to begin on October 8 to make improvements to the B6157 Dawsons Corner junction. Diversions will be in place.

The works will facilitate the realignment of the junction as part of the final layout which will include a new footway and cycleway, making it easier for people to travel in more sustainable ways.

For six weeks between Monday September 8 to Friday October 17, there will be a 24/7 lane closure on Bradford Road towards Stanningley (the eastbound lane of the Dawsons Corner roundabout) and vehicles will be diverted along the ring road. Some footways and cycleways will also be closed, but alternative routes will be provided.

The changes to the junction will reduce congestion, improve bus journey times, provide safer crossing facilities for cyclists and pedestrians, and help to support the economic growth across Leeds and Bradford. Some bus stops will also be affected by the works.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard at Dawsons Corner. We have done lots of work to try and minimise the disruption these works will create, but whatever the amount of planning there may be some delays.

“Starting from Monday 8 September, please plan ahead when travelling between Bradford and Leeds (A647) or using the (A6120) outer ring road through Dawsons Corner.

“You will need to allow extra time for your journeys and follow the signed road diversions in place.”

For more information, please see the Dawsons Corner project website https://dawsonscorner.commonplace.is/

For more information about affected bus stops and services visit: Dawsons Corner | Metro