Motorists in Leeds are set to face disruption as a result of roadworks on the A64 flyover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A64 Flyover, New York Road and Marsh Lane slip road, is due to be affected by roadworks on Monday, November 3 from 7pm to 6am. Service 7 (THE) towards Leeds Bus Station will divert via Marsh Lane and York Street, while service 7 towards Harrogate via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane.

The Victoria L bus stop on Vicar Lane will be missed for the duration of these works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A64 Flyover, New York Road and Marsh Lane slip road, is due to be affected by roadworks on Monday, November 3. | James Hardisty

Meanwhile, Potternewton Lane, Potternewton, will be closed for roadworks from Monday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 18 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day. First Bus number 7 will divert via Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane in both directions.

The Farsley ring road will be closed, from Dawsons Corner roundabout to Rodley roundabout, will be closed from 8pm to 5am on November 3 and November 4. Wider disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.

The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, extended by a further 12 weeks, will remain in place until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.

In a welcome boost to city services, Station Road in Kippax has reopened following roadworks, while the closure to Branch Road, Lower Wortley, is set to come to and end on Friday, November 7.