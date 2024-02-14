New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, closed to all vehicles on Monday, February 12 until the autumn to enable essential maintenance of the New York Road Flyover.
Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on New York Road Flyover.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured these shots as work got underway on Monday...
1. New York Road tunnel closure
New York Road tunnel, Leeds city centre is going to be closed so that needed repair and maintenance work can be carried out. Photo: James Hardisty
2. New York Road tunnel closure
Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings. Photo: James Hardisty
3. New York Road tunnel closure
The work is essential to ensure the serviceable life of the flyover is maintained. Photo: James Hardisty
4. New York Road tunnel closure
For the safety of all involved the decision was made to close the tunnel entirely while work takes place. Photo: James Hardisty
5. New York Road tunnel closure
It is hoped the closure will help minimise the impact on local residents as it avoids noisy night work. Photo: James Hardisty
6. New York Road tunnel closure
It is also hoped that the full closure will speed up the completion of the scheme by at least one month. Photo: James Hardisty