15 pictures showcase work underway as New York Road tunnel, Leeds shuts for 28 weeks

A Leeds city centre tunnel has shut for 28 weeks.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, closed to all vehicles on Monday, February 12 until the autumn to enable essential maintenance of the New York Road Flyover.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on New York Road Flyover.

A full traffic management plan with signed diversions will be in place throughout the closure, which has faced criticism from local residents.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured these shots as work got underway on Monday...

