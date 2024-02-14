New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, closed to all vehicles on Monday, February 12 until the autumn to enable essential maintenance of the New York Road Flyover.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on New York Road Flyover.

A full traffic management plan with signed diversions will be in place throughout the closure, which has faced criticism from local residents.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured these shots as work got underway on Monday...

