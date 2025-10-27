All Leeds bus diversions and cancellations as Branch Road, Lower Wortley shuts for 10-days

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 04:45 GMT
A busy link road in Leeds is set to shut for 10 days.

Branch Road, which connects Lower Wortley Road to the nearby ring road, will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, October 28 to Friday, November 7, between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday only. Service 42 will divert via Ring Road Low Wortley, Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in both directions.

Stock image of bus picking up passengers outside the Leeds Corn Exchange. | Simon Hulme

Station Road, Kippax, will also be closed due to roadworks on Tuesday, October 28 from 8am to 6pm. Services 163, 174 and 175 will divert via Preston Lane, Brigshaw Lane and Butt Hill in both directions.

Elsewhere, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works.

Wider disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.

The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, extended by a further 12 weeks, will remain in place until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.

In a welcome boost to city services, roadworks on Easterly Road, Seacroft and a lane closure on Bradford Road have both been lifted.

