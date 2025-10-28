Motorists using Dawsons Corner in Leeds are set to be hit by a new overnight closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farsley ring road will be closed, from Dawsons Corner roundabout to Rodley roundabout, from 8pm to 5am for two nights - November 3 and November 4.

Reopening each morning, the closure is not due to impact upon resident access and forms part of the wider £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Farsley ring road will be closed, from Dawsons Corner roundabout to Rodley roundabout, from 8pm to 5am for two nights. | LCC

An update, provided by Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds, said: “The major improvement scheme at Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass is progressing well. We’d like to thank you for your patience while we continue with this important project.”

Not due to be completed until May 2026, the major revamp aims to reduce congestion and improve bus journey times, along the route which is used by over 57,000 road users daily.

Previous closures to Owlcotes Lane, leading in to New Pudsey Train Station, have now been completed.