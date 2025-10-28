Dawsons Corner junction to be hit by fresh disruption as Farsley ring road shuts for two-nights
The Farsley ring road will be closed, from Dawsons Corner roundabout to Rodley roundabout, from 8pm to 5am for two nights - November 3 and November 4.
Reopening each morning, the closure is not due to impact upon resident access and forms part of the wider £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner junction.
An update, provided by Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds, said: “The major improvement scheme at Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass is progressing well. We’d like to thank you for your patience while we continue with this important project.”
Not due to be completed until May 2026, the major revamp aims to reduce congestion and improve bus journey times, along the route which is used by over 57,000 road users daily.
Previous closures to Owlcotes Lane, leading in to New Pudsey Train Station, have now been completed.