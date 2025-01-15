Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has named its most popular holiday destination, after witnessing a rise of over 50,000 passengers.

Alicante remained LBA’s most popular destination in 2024, with over 50,000 more passengers flying to the lively Costa Blanca resort than in 2023.

Dublin and Palma De Mallorca also made up the top three destinations for passenger numbers in 2024 from LBA, in a year that saw several new destinations added.

Overall 2024 saw a 5.8 per cent rise in passengers travelling from Leeds Bradford compared to 2023, with over 4.24 million people taking to the skies across almost 32,000 flights throughout the year.

Tom Holdsworth, Leeds Bradford’s Aviation Development Manager said: “It’s been a remarkable year here at LBA and it’s great to see numbers of both passengers and flights continue to increase at a good level.

“Our existing partners including easyJet, Jet2, KLM, Ryanair and Wizz Air have continuously increased the number of flights and destination offerings for customers travelling from LBA throughout the year, plus we’ve welcomed SunExpress as a new airline partner.”

2025 is set to be a big year for LBA with phase one of its £100 million terminal regeneration on track to be completed, allowing even more customers to depart from Yorkshire’s largest airport.

The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building.

Phase one of the regeneration project is set to be completed by the spring/summer of 2025.