2025 is just around the corner, and why not kick the new year off with a winter break?

Here are 15 of the cheapest destinations to fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport in January 2025:

Please not that prices listed are one-way flights and do not include accommodation.

Prices are correct at the time of publishing.

1 . Tenerife, Spain Enjoy winter sun on the largest of the Canary Islands with flights from Leeds starting at £35. | DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Agadir, Morocco Enjoy the Moroccan city of Agadir from £44. | AFP Photo Sales

3 . Alicante, Spain Enjoy the beautiful Alicante from just £27 this January. | Karol - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4 . Krakow, Poland Jet2 flies directly to Poland's beautiful second city from just £33. | tomeyk - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

5 . Prague, Czech Republic Enjoy Prague and its famous clock with flights from just £33. | MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales