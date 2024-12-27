The 15 cheapest Jet2 destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport for a January 2025 winter break

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

There are lots of great winter break options from Leeds Bradford Airport this January.

2025 is just around the corner, and why not kick the new year off with a winter break?

Jet2 is offering 15 percent off on a range of flights from Leeds this January, including city breaks in Krakow and winter sun on Tenerife.

Here are 15 of the cheapest destinations to fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport in January 2025:

Please not that prices listed are one-way flights and do not include accommodation.

Prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Enjoy winter sun on the largest of the Canary Islands with flights from Leeds starting at £35.

1. Tenerife, Spain

Enjoy winter sun on the largest of the Canary Islands with flights from Leeds starting at £35. | DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Enjoy the Moroccan city of Agadir from £44.

2. Agadir, Morocco

Enjoy the Moroccan city of Agadir from £44. | AFP

Enjoy the beautiful Alicante from just £27 this January.

3. Alicante, Spain

Enjoy the beautiful Alicante from just £27 this January. | Karol - stock.adobe.com

Jet2 flies directly to Poland's beautiful second city from just £33.

4. Krakow, Poland

Jet2 flies directly to Poland's beautiful second city from just £33. | tomeyk - stock.adobe.com

Enjoy Prague and its famous clock with flights from just £33.

5. Prague, Czech Republic

Enjoy Prague and its famous clock with flights from just £33. | MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

The third-biggest of the Canary Islands is just a £35 flight away.

6. Gran Canaria, Spain

The third-biggest of the Canary Islands is just a £35 flight away. | Warren Little/Getty Images

