Leeds Bradford Airport: All 15 confirmed destinations as Ryanair launches winter 2024 schedule

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

Ryanair has confirmed its full Winter 2024 schedule from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Announced last Thursday (October 10), Ryanair’s new 15 strong schedule includes new routes to Bucharest and Marrakech.

The capital of Romania, Bucharest is known as the ‘Little Paris of the East’ due to its beautiful historical buildings and bohemian atmosphere. Meanwhile Marrakech is one of the four imperial cities of Morocco.

Other popular destinations on offer from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter include Lanzarote, Malaga and Dublin.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are the destinations confirmed as part of Ryanair’s 2024 winter schedule...

Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Lanzarote.

1. Lanzarote

Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Lanzarote. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Alicante.

2. Alicante, Spain

Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Alicante. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Dublin.

3. Dublin, Ireland

Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Dublin. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Fuerteventura.

4. Fuerteventura

Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Fuerteventura. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Krakow.

5. Krakow, Poland

Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Krakow. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Wroclaw.

6. Wroclaw, Poland

Ryanair will be offering flights from LBA to Wroclaw. | Reiseuhu / Unsplash

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportRyanair
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice