Announced last Thursday (October 10), Ryanair’s new 15 strong schedule includes new routes to Bucharest and Marrakech.
The capital of Romania, Bucharest is known as the ‘Little Paris of the East’ due to its beautiful historical buildings and bohemian atmosphere. Meanwhile Marrakech is one of the four imperial cities of Morocco.
Other popular destinations on offer from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter include Lanzarote, Malaga and Dublin.
Here are the destinations confirmed as part of Ryanair’s 2024 winter schedule...
