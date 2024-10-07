Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New transatlantic flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Nashville have launched.

Aer Lingus has today announced the launch of a new route to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin, connecting from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Southampton airports.

Customers flying from the UK will connect seamlessly to Aer Lingus’ new transatlantic route, which operates directly between Dublin and Nashville four times per week on Aer Lingus’ new state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

This offers a seamless link between eight UK airports and one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, renowned as "Music City" for its deep-rooted musical heritage.

Aer Lingus has today announced the launch of a new route to Nashville. | NW/Aer Lingus

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ Chief Customer Officer, said: "We are thrilled to add Nashville to our expanding North American network, offering customers access to one of the most exciting and culturally rich cities in the United States.

“Nashville’s iconic status as the capital of country music makes it a dream destination for music lovers. Its fast-growing fashion, finance, healthcare and automotive industries also offer plenty of opportunities for business travellers."

Nashville is home to some of the most celebrated music venues and institutions in the world. Visitors can explore legendary sites like the Grand Ole Opry, which has been hosting performances since 1925, or take a stroll down Music Row, where the city’s heart beats in the form of recording studios and publishing houses.

Beyond its musical heritage, Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with a metro population of 2.4 million people. While music may be its soul, industries such as fashion, healthcare, finance, and automotive have made it a thriving economic hub.

As well as offering new connections between the UK, Ireland and Nashville, Aer Lingus also offers seamless connections from Nashville through Dublin to 22 destinations across Europe, including London, Edinburgh, Rome, Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester and Berlin.

Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) said: "A new chapter in travel history begins today as Music City, the Emerald Isle and the UK are linked through our exciting new partnership with Aer Lingus.

"These flights are perfect for those seeking adventure, culture, and a truly unforgettable journey."

Tickets for connecting Aer Lingus' UK flights to Nashville go on sale today. Flights start from £599 return including taxes and charges.

Customers flying with Aer Lingus to Nashville or any other North American destination via connection through Dublin can avail of Dublin Airport’s US Pre-Clearance facility.

The service allows customers to pre-clear all US immigration and customs formalities, meaning you’re effectively on US soil once you're cleared.