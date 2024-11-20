Leeds Bradford Airport: easyJet launches new 2025 schedule including new routes to Malaga and Palma
The airline has announced it will be introducing new routes to Malaga and Palma from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) starting from the end of March 2025.
With existing flights to Belfast, Geneva and Paris already available from Leeds Bradford Airport, easyJet customers can look forward to some Spanish sun from March 30, 2025 with two new fantastic destinations available to book now.
Tom Holdsworth, Leeds Bradford’s Aviation Development Manager said: “Having these extra flights depart from Leeds Bradford Airport, to two of Spain’s most loved cities, is incredibly exciting.
“We’re really pleased that easyJet is continuing to recognise that customers wanting to fly from LBA are looking to explore more and more destinations.”
Palma, being the beautiful Mediterranean capital of Mallorca, hosts an array of restaurants and bars, boutique shops and architectural landmarks, all that is needed for a perfect few days in the sun.
Only a short 2hr 45min flight time from LBA, flights to Palma will depart twice a week in April and May on Wednesdays and Sundays and four times per week from June onwards with the addition of Mondays and Fridays.
On Spain’s sunny coast, Malaga is not only the home to the world-renowned artist Picasso, but also sixteen golden sandy beaches, incredible tapas and a rich cultural heritage, all within a 3-hour flight from LBA.
easyJet’s new route will launch on April 2, 2025 and depart on Wednesdays in April and May, with an additional flight on Sundays from June.
Both Spanish cities are known for their rich culture and vibrant nightlife, offering the best of both worlds.
Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, added: “The addition of Malaga and Majorca to our Leeds operation provides our customers in the North of England with even more choice and great value when booking their holidays to two of Spain’s most popular destinations and we can’t wait to welcome more customers onboard next summer.”
