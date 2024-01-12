Diversions stretching nearly 18 miles will be in place from tonight as new roadworks get underway on a key Leeds junction

Roads around the Armley Gyratory are set to shut this weekend as work to remove the Gelderd Road footbridge, which is now 50-years-old and has a narrow 1.8m wide footway, underway.

To complete the work, there will be a weekend of partial closures, starting 8pm tonight (January 12), until 5.30am on January 15.

The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed during these hours with Leeds City Council mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.

Roads around the Armley Gyratory are set to shut this weekend as work to remove the Gelderd Road footbridge get underway. Picture: James Hardisty

Coun Helen Hayden, City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “Please plan ahead for the weekend of January 12 2024 and follow the road diversions in place.

"We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre. I look forward to seeing these new footway structures built and open by the summer next year.” In October, the Spence Lane footbridge was removed from the route and is also set to be replaced by a new footbridge.

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps, to significantly improve accessibility and safety.