A historic 1970s footbridge is set to be removed from the Armley Gyratory this week ahead of fresh road closures.

From Friday, work will get underway to remove the Spence Lane footbridge. The 50-year-old footbridge will be the first of three footbridges to be removed from the Armley Gyratory, with their replacements to include accessible ramps to accommodate people with disabilities.

Leeds City Council said that all the new upgraded footbridges have been designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work in the future. To allow for this work to be completed, commuters have been told to expect a weekend partial closure from 8pm on September 29, until 5.30am on October 2.

The historic four-span footbridge, will be removed by one of the world’s most powerful all terrain cranes. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding visited the site ahead of its removal...

1 . The footbridge at Armley Gyratory is to be removed this weekend From Friday, work will get underway to remove the Spence Lane footbridge. The 50-year-old footbridge will be the first of three footbridges to be removed. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . The footbridge at Armley Gyratory is to be removed this weekend Leeds City Council said that all the new upgraded footbridges have been designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work in the future. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . The footbridge at Armley Gyratory is to be removed this weekend Spence Lane footbridge is a four-span footbridge with the largest of the spans, stretching 22.6m and weighing around 50 tonnes. It will be removed by one of the world’s most powerful all terrain cranes. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales