Armley Gyratory: Pictures as 1970s footbridge set to be removed from Leeds junction ahead of fresh closures

A historic 1970s footbridge is set to be removed from the Armley Gyratory this week ahead of fresh road closures.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST

From Friday, work will get underway to remove the Spence Lane footbridge. The 50-year-old footbridge will be the first of three footbridges to be removed from the Armley Gyratory, with their replacements to include accessible ramps to accommodate people with disabilities.

Leeds City Council said that all the new upgraded footbridges have been designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work in the future. To allow for this work to be completed, commuters have been told to expect a weekend partial closure from 8pm on September 29, until 5.30am on October 2.

The historic four-span footbridge, will be removed by one of the world’s most powerful all terrain cranes. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding visited the site ahead of its removal...

