People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Celebrations as Farsley and Middleton streets win £1,000 per ticket jackpot
New Cote Cottages, Farsley (LS28 5GW) and Thorpe Garth, Middleton (LS10 4QD), were named winners on Wednesday, June 18 and Friday, June 20 respectively.
Residents have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
They join winners in Stanningley, Wetherby and Beeston as LS postcode winners in June so far.
10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, including Bruntcliffe Close in Morley.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.