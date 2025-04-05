The nine lucky Leeds streets that won £1,000 per ticket People's Postcode Lottery jackpot in March

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Nine lucky streets in Leeds celebrated People’s Postcode Lottery wins during March.

These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will arrive in their bank accounts.

Allerton Grange Way in Moortown was one of nine winners across the month, including three winners in one week.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are the nine lucky streets in Leeds...

Players living in Nesfield View, Belle Isle, won on Tuesday, March 4.

1. Nesfield View, Belle Isle

Players living in Nesfield View, Belle Isle, won on Tuesday, March 4. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Colenso Terrace, Holbeck, won on Friday, March 7.

2. Colenso Terrace, Holbeck

Players living in Colenso Terrace, Holbeck, won on Friday, March 7. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Brinsmead Court, Rothwell, won on Wednesday, March 12.

3. Brinsmead Court, Rothwell

Players living in Brinsmead Court, Rothwell, won on Wednesday, March 12. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in School Lane, Colton, won on Thursday, March 13.

4. School Lane, Colton

Players living in School Lane, Colton, won on Thursday, March 13. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Back Weston Road, Ilkley, won on Thursday, March 13.

5. Back Weston Road, Ilkley

Players living in Back Weston Road, Ilkley, won on Thursday, March 13. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Albert Road, Oulton, won on Monday, March 17.

6. Albert Road, Oulton

Players living in Albert Road, Oulton, won on Monday, March 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPeople's Postcode Lottery
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice