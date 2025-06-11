People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Stanningley residents rejoice as street wins up to £6,000 in daily jackpot
Players on Woodhall Lane, Stanningley, are counting their lucky tickets today (Wednesday, June 11), after their postcode was named among the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize winners.
They have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
LS28 7TR is the third Leeds postcode to be named among the 20 daily winners so far this month, after Oakwood Road, Wetherby and Parkfield Avenue, Beeston.
10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, including Bruntcliffe Close in Morley.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
