A lucky street in south Leeds has become the city’s first Postcode Lottery winner in June.

Residents of Parkfield Avenue, Beeston, were named among today’s (Thursday, June 5) People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners.

The LS18 4PJ was among 20 daily winners and the first in Leeds for June.

Players living in Parkfield Avenue, Beeston, won on Thursday, June 5. | Google

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners, while 11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.