People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Delight for Beeston residents as street named city's first June winner
Residents of Parkfield Avenue, Beeston, were named among today’s (Thursday, June 5) People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners.
The LS18 4PJ was among 20 daily winners and the first in Leeds for June.
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, including Bruntcliffe Close in Morley.
Nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners, while 11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
