A father and son have both struck gold after winning a total of £200,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery.

While both father and son were lucky winners, James Corcoran, 34, saw his dad Philip scoop £50,000 - before taking home £150,000 for himself.

The hairdresser from Leeds, who kept playing with his parents' address despite moving out two years ago, said: “I’m buzzing. I don’t live here anymore, but I didn’t want to cancel.

“Imagine how gutting it would have been for them to win that, and I would have had nowt. I didn’t want them winning and not me.”

62-year-old Philip, now retired, hit back, saying: “Can I have that one? He stole my postcode and won more than I did. But he needs it more than I do.”

The Corcorans were amongst 15 neighbours living on Templegate View near Temple Newsam in east Leeds (LS15 0HQ) who bagged the Lottery's weekly £1m Millionaire Street Price on Saturday (April 19).

Every winning ticket was worth £50,000, but James and another neighbour tripled their wins by having three tickets, while another player in the postcode bagged £100,000 for playing with two.

James said he would use the cash to renovate his house and maybe spoil his sausage dogs Joyce and Jasper with a new pet.

He said: “I’m going to continue to renovate my house after doing up my salon - The Haus Of JC Hair - in a garden room. I’ve already done the bathroom.

“I going to open a bottle of champagne and I’ll take my sausage dogs to go and get a little brother or sister.”

He added: “I just started playing one day and stuck with it. Once you’ve started you don’t want to cancel, do you? I’m going to keep playing here, but I’ll also sign up at my new address.”

Philip, a father of two, only retired as a street lighting technician in March this year.

Philip Corcoran and son James won £50,000 and £150,000 each. | People's Postcode Lottery

He said his winnings would contribute to home improvements - and a couple of holidays: “It’s absolutely marvellous. That’s me Euros for me holiday.

"You can’t beat that, can you? We’ve got a few holidays booked. This will also go to doing up some of the house.

"We’re going to Zante with Rachel, our daughter, and the kids and then in September we’re going back to Zante again and then in November we’re going to Marrakech. Can’t take it with you.”