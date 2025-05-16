Residents in south Leeds are celebrating after winning up to £1,000 per ticket in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players on Bruntcliffe Close, Morley were counting their lucky tickets after their postcode was named among the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize winners.

They have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Players living in Bruntcliffe Close, Morley, won in today's People's Postcode Lottery. | National World

The LS27 0NG postcode was among 20 daily winners today (Friday, May 16). They join residents on Victoria Gardens, Horsforth as the city’s only May winners.

Six lucky streets were named winners in April, including players on Templegate View near Temple Newsam (LS15 0HQ), who bagged the weekly £50,000 per ticket prize.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.