The 10 joyous Leeds streets to win People's Postcode Lottery jackpot in April and May

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

10 lucky streets in Leeds have celebrated People’s Postcode Lottery wins recently.

These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named one of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners across April and May.

Players can scoop up to £1,000 per ticket, having paid £12.25 per month to enter. Winners include Victoria Gardens, Horsforth and Emmott Drive, Rawdon.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Take a look at the 10 lucky streets below...

Players living in Estcourt Terrace, Headingley, won on Wednesday, April 2.

1. Estcourt Terrace, Headingley

Players living in Estcourt Terrace, Headingley, won on Wednesday, April 2. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Steincroft Road, South Milford, won on Saturday, April 5.

2. Steincroft Road, South Milford

Players living in Steincroft Road, South Milford, won on Saturday, April 5. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Churchfield Lane, Rothwell, won on Saturday, April 5.

3. Churchfield Lane, Rothwell

Players living in Churchfield Lane, Rothwell, won on Saturday, April 5. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Hardings Lane, Ilkley, won on Monday, April 14.

4. Hardings Lane, Ilkley

Players living in Hardings Lane, Ilkley, won on Monday, April 14. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, won on Wednesday, April 16.

5. Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton

Players living in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, won on Wednesday, April 16. | Google

Photo Sales
Players living in Piper Lane, Otley, won on Good Friday (Friday, April 18).

6. Piper Lane, Otley

Players living in Piper Lane, Otley, won on Good Friday (Friday, April 18). | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPeople's Postcode Lottery
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice