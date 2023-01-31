Whether being one of 400 residents to win as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery or taking home a life-changing cash prize from bagging the National Lottery, the stories of local people who have won big never fail to grab the attention.

Here we take a look back at some past lucky winners from Leeds and Wakefield.

Paul and Julie Meehan

Paul and Julie Meehan each won a whopping £369,425 when the People’s Postcode Lottery came to North Leeds last year

Two of the city’s most recent big winners, husband and wife Paul and Julie Meehan each won a whopping £369,425 when the People’s Postcode Lottery came to North Leeds last year. Bus driver Paul said that with their winnings they would buy a new car, retire early and buy their very first home together.

They were two of more than 400 people to receive a cash price after £3.2 million was divvied out to those living in the LS17 6 area during an event at Roundhay Park.

Sarah and Aldan Ibbetson

Sarah and Aldan Ibbetson won the £3,013,767 jackpot back in 2002.

Sarah was on maternity leave as a dental nurse when she won the huge sum and has since said she will never forget the moment she discovered they had won.

She said: "We were at home watching the live draw on TV and we first thought we had five numbers, before we text in later and realised we had all six.

"It was surreal, that's the only way to describe it. We were in disbelief until we got it confirmed."

The lucky couple had just had their first daughter and went on to buy a new house in Cookridge and invest their money into a number plate manufacturing business, Number One Plates, based in Guiseley.

Arron Walshaw and his fiancee Ceri Hall won the £1m raffle prize back in 2018.

Sarah advised new lottery winners not to rush into making purchases, but to carefully consider where to invest the lottery money.

Arron Walshaw

Arron Walshaw and his fiancee Ceri Hall won £1m back in 2018 just a day after buying a lottery ticket while they saved up for a £50 camping trip.

The plasterer from Wakefield famously claimed his ticket at the last minute and has since thanked the shopper who let him go first in the queue.

Had the other customer not let him go first, Arron believes he would have missed the deadline for the draw and lost the money.

The pair used the money to help them plan their dream wedding.

Alex Best

Leeds-born Alex Best won a whopping £1m through the National Lottery back in 2018. After paying off his student loan, buying a house and purchasing his first car, Alex set about making his career dreams come true by using the money to pursue work in the music industry.

He took a £10-an-hour job at Flamingo Land theme park to gain experience in show production, before moving on to start his own business as a sound engineer a year later.

Speaking on his career ambitions, Alex told the National Lottery: “I love going to music festivals and gigs and my degree has helped me realise it’s what I want to do as a career. It’s what I love doing, hopefully I can go on tours with big music stars or work at festivals like Glastonbury.”

Susan Bradley

Leeds grandmother Susan Bradley matched five main numbers and the bonus ball back in 2015, earning herself an amazing £99,074.

On her win, Susan told the National Lottery: "I am absolutely overjoyed. This win means my husband and I will never have to worry about money ever again."

Susan spent her winnings on a new car and plenty of treats for her four children and four grandchildren.

Lewis Gill

Lewis Gill won £100,000 in 2015 after his boss gifted him with a scratchcard as part of a workplace incentive scheme.

The life insurance consultant from Headingley believed the huge win was a reward for a run of good deeds.

Speaking to the National Lottery, he explained: “I'm not particularly superstitious or anything but I can’t help thinking that the win was some kind of cosmic pat on the back.

That morning, on my way to work, I was in a good mood and wanted to pass on some positivity: I gave up my seat on the bus, for instance, I let a couple go ahead of me in a queue and I helped a fellow passenger with his bags.

I joked with colleagues when I got into the office that maybe the universe would repay me, and we all laughed and agreed that karma probably didn't work like that.”