Residents of an historic market town in Leeds are celebrating after being named among the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players living in Oakwood Road, Wetherby, were named among Saturday’s (Saturday, June 7) People’s Postcode Lottery daily winners.

The LS22 7QY postcode was among 20 daily winners and the second in Leeds for June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players living in Oakwood Road, Wetherby won on Saturday, June 7. | Adobe Stock/Google

Residents have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.