Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:58 BST

Residents of an historic market town in Leeds are celebrating after being named among the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners.

Players living in Oakwood Road, Wetherby, were named among Saturday’s (Saturday, June 7) People’s Postcode Lottery daily winners.

The LS22 7QY postcode was among 20 daily winners and the second in Leeds for June.

Residents have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, including Bruntcliffe Close in Morley.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

