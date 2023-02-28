Mike Tindall and Chris Moyles have reunited following their appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here last year.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, made his appearance on the Radio X breakfast show with Chris Moyles , 49, from Leeds, on Monday morning.

It is the first time the pair have reunited since they spent three weeks together in the Australian jungle during I’m a Celeb.

During his time on the morning radio show, Mike opened up about his experiences with injuries during his rugby career.

Mike Tindall has opened up about the injuries he suffered during his former rugby career

Mike , who is married to King Charles’ niece Zara Tindall , 41, played for the England rugby team for 11 years before he retired.

Whilst on the Radio X show , Mike spoke about his podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby that he presents with fellow former rugby player James Haskall.

Chris Moyles, who recently came under fire after ‘insensitive’ comments regarding unsigned artists, started his interview with his fellow I’m A Celebrity 2022 campmate by asking: “When rugby players, former rugby players are out having a few drinks.

“Is it like the scene in Jaws where they’re all showing each other who’s got the biggest scars, who’s had the most injuries?”

Mike quickly shut down the question with a simple “no”, before adding: “It used to maybe be that way when you could stamp on people and kick people and stuff.”

Chris quickly jumped in, asking the former England rugby player: “Do you miss those days?” with Mike adding: “Yeah they were good, they were.”

Mike continued: “But it’s a weird thing. So when shoe-ing or the silver slipper or whatever you want to call it, where you could stamp on people.

“If you made like a try saving tackle and you just laid on the wrong side, you knew it was coming. But you knew you had to do it because you were basically stopping a try.

“So when your shirt was ripped and you had scars all down your back, you were like ‘well I did it for a reason.’ so you felt good about it.”

The radio presenter asked: “How many times did you break your nose?” before Mike Tindall responded with “eight”, which shocked Chris and his team.

Mike was well known in the early 2000s for his crooked nose after multiple breaks had caused the disfigurement.

In 2018, the former rugby player decided to undergo corrective surgery to straighten his nose after struggling with breathing issues.

Mike revealed during his Radio X interview that the procedure was a ‘six hour operation’ and said: “When it had been broken after four, you basically flicked it and it broke.

Chris Moyles has been branded ‘insensitive’ after an on air rant about unsigned musicians (Credit: Global)

“But the worst thing was it always went one way. So if you got hit the other way it never broke and it just hurt, whereas if it got flicked the other way it would move further across.”

After showing a photo of his broken nose to the team, Chris then asked: “What’s the most painful injury?”

Mike shared: “The most painful, either breaking a leg or when I played against Wales and I managed to dive for a ball and landed on someone’s boot and I broke two of my ribs, punctured my lunge, lacerated my liver.

“I’d never been carried off Twickenham and we were playing at Twickenham and I had a sort of thing with the physio saying; if I’m rolling around, I’m going to get up, it’s not that painful. If I’m lying dead still you know I’m in a lot of pain and probably come and have a word.

Mike went further saying: “I’ve obviously dived on it, landed, gone immediately into the foetal position and he’s run onto the pitch, seen that I’m not moving and he’s gone: ‘are you okay?’ and I’m like ‘no, I think I’ve definitely broken my ribs’. He’s like ‘okay I’ll get a stretcher’.”

The former rugby player explained how he refused a stretcher because he was at Twickenham and how his physio encouraged him to get up before he realised he was unable to walk off the pitch.