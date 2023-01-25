Zara Tindall opened up about her life and her career in a new podcast for Magic Millions hosted by her husband Mike Tindall.

Zara, 41, from London, is married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall, 44, from Otley in Leeds.

The equestrian and Olympian sat down with her husband in the first episode of the Mike Drop podcast to talk about her career and family life.

In the episode Zara shared her history in getting into the sport as well as her childhood and family.

Zara is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

The couple spent the episode laughing and joking with each other with Mike teasing his wife throughout the podcast.

During the podcast, Zara shared that she had struggled with “mum guilt” after trying to return to work after giving birth to daughter Mia, nine.

Zara shared how she had found it “hard” getting her body back after giving birth and tried to return to her horse as soon as possible.

The equestrian said: “After having Mia, I was like, ‘right this is my goal, this is was I need to get back’.

“I had a good horse to come back to which is great for your confidence, so I wanted to get back for him as well. Trying to have a goal is probably something that I always need. I always need goals in my life and set many goals in my life all the time.

“But it is hard getting your body back when you’ve been riding for 30 years or whatever it is, 25 years, and then your body being just completely not doing that and your muscles doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing, but it’s just completely different.

“To try and get your body back to where it was I found hard work, but she was along for the ride as well with us, she is very much taken around to the shows, which is kind of easier when you have one.

“I found it hard getting yourself back to it, but mentally you feel guilty as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else.”

Mike and Zara share three children together, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

However, despite the laughter Zara was moved to tears when talking about her career, her competitions and her horses.

When talking about horse owner Trevor Hemmings, who died in 2021, the equestrian had to fight back tears.

Zara told the podcast: “We managed to get him to the Olympics, which was incredible. Trev – Trevor Hemmings – had won so many amazing things racing, in his racing career, and Grand Nationals and things like that.

“But to see his face at the Olympics and to get that team medal was amazing. And to be able to give something back to him when he had supported me for so long was incredible,”