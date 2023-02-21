Chris Moyles has been heavily criticised for an on-air rant where he called “most unsigned musicians c**p”.

The Radio X breakfast presenter, 48, from Leeds, had his on-air outburst after he was called out for his music choices on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People made comments to Chris that he did not give up and coming artists enough airtime during his primetime radio show.

Chris had been angered by a comment made on social media platform Twitter the day before, where a user criticised his show for not playing new music.

Chris Moyles has been branded ‘insensitive’ after an on air rant about unsigned musicians (Credit: Global)

Indierock01 tweeted: “Really need to change radio stations in the van. @ChrisMoyles just spoke about a peloton bike for over 10mins but @RadioX can’t find time on the breakfast show to give a unsigned band/artist a leg up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the tweet, Chris Moyles took to the airwaves to say: “that’s not what this show is all about”.

During the Radio X breakfast show rant, Chris asked: “Why’s the job landed on my shoulders to play new music and discover new bands? That’s never been my gig.”

The radio DJ then mocked the comment before explaining why he didn’t play more unknown music, saying: “And the real reason is, and this will blow their tiny minds and they’ll hate this, the reason we won’t play unsigned bands is because - and there are exceptions to the rule - but the main reason is that most unsigned bands are c**p”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many listeners took to social media to call Chris out for his views, Paul Weller’s bassist Andy Croft added his opinion, tweeting: “Chris Moyles claims most unsigned bands are c**p. I’d say most signed music is generic and c**p these days and they have the leverage to be put out there that unsigned bands don’t. Every band/artist starts out unsigned and has to graft to even be noticed. Don’t piss on their fire”

Another shared: “People annoyed by Chris Moyles’ comment about all unsigned bands being c**p are imagining that his opinion on music is worth considering. Moyles has never liked any music of any description. He likes 3 things; the sound of his own voice; being the centre of attention; being paid.”

A Twitter user also said: “#ChrisMoyles rant about new music and unsigned bands being crap is totally ridiculous from someone in his position but understandable. He’s not interested in helping new artists grow - simply playing already popular music to a boring audience. Not looking to be the new John Peel.”

However, others came to the radio presenter’s defence, with one person tweeting: “This whole “Chris Moyles doesn’t play stuff by unsigned bands” is pretty baffling. He never did. If you want a staple diet of Dakota and Chelsea Dagger he’s your man. If you want new music stick on 6 Music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Moyles appeared on ITV competition I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! where he had a rocky time on the show as he shared his views.

Many accused the radio DJ of bullying after Chris made several jokes at the expense of Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner .

Chris told the actor several lies, which Owen appeared to fall for without questioning what the breakfast show presenter was saying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Moyles finished sixth on I’m a Celeb (Photo: ITV)

Owen’s mum Polly told MailOnline : “I wouldn’t have called Owen gullible to be honest, but he doesn’t know anybody in there so he’s going to take everything someone says on face value straight away, but I don’t think it’ll take much for him to rumble him really – he’s not that daft.”

Chris was also called out on social media for his treatment of the former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The former Radio 1 breakfast DJ began talking behind Matt’s back after he was named camp leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad