Chris Moyles is among the 12 celebrities that have entered the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here jungle for this year’s series.

The Radio X presenter, 48, from Leeds, is just days into his stay in the Australian jungle alongside former rugby player Mike Tindall, pop star Boy George and former Lioness Jill Scott.

Chris Moyles has had an extensive radio career and is most known for being the longest serving breakfast presenter on BBC Radio 1.

He joined the Radio X breakfast show in 2015 and with his team, the show now reaches 1.1 million weekly listeners.

The radio presenter was joined by two of his former Radio 1 colleagues when he made the move over to Radio X.

Who is on the team at The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X?

Chris Moyles has been the presenter of the Radio X breakfast show since 2015

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles is a radio and television presenter who was born in Leeds.

The radio presenter, 48, began his career in hospital radio before working up to the coveted Radio 1 breakfast show.

Chris Moyles held the position for eight years and holds the title for the longest serving breakfast presenter for the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2012, the presenter told his Radio 1 listeners live on air that he would be leaving his show as the station attempted to attract younger listeners.

Chris Moyles joined the relaunch of XFM, now Radio X in 2015 and has held the flagship breakfast show ever since.

Dominic Byrne

Dominic Byrne has been reading the news for The Chris Moyles show since the show was on Radio 1 and still reads the news for the show on Radio X

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Byrne is a newsreader and presenter who joined BBC Radio 1 in 1997.

Born in Norwich, the 49-year-old has been working with Chris Moyles since he began the Breakfast show in 2004.

He is also known for his celebrity interviews and has previously spoken to Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presenter worked at BBC Radio 1 until breakfast show host Chris Moyles ended his show in 2012.

When Chris Moyles then moved to Radio X in 2015, his former newsreader joined him at the station.

Dominic Byrne has been working on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X since the beginning and continues to read the news for the programme.

Pippa Taylor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pippa Taylor is the executive producer for the Chris Moyles show on Radio X and previously worked with the presenter at Radio 1 (@pippamoo - Instagram)

Pippa Taylor is the executive producer for The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X and has been part of the team since 2015.

The 44-year-old, from Brighton, met her now husband, Toby Tarrant, son of television producer Chris Tarrant, whilst working for the station.

Pippa had previously worked for The Chris Moyles Show on BBC Radio 1, before the show ended in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017, Pippa Taylor ran the London Marathon for the Global’s Make Some Noise charity and managed to raise over £27,000.

James Robinson

James Robinson has been with the Radio X breakfast team since 2017 (@cumbrianjames - Instagram)

James Robinson is a producer for The Chris Moyles Show and has previously worked as the London drivetime producer for Heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James keeps his life private but does produce a podcast called ‘Tipsy Tourism’ with his girlfriend Chelsea Dickinson.

The producer has been a part of the programme since 2017 and is currently running Chris Moyles’ social media channels whilst he is in the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Toby Tarrant

Toby Tarrant covers the presenting role for Chris Moyles when he isn’t available

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Tarrant is a Radio X presenter that covers Chris Moyles when he is unavailable for the breakfast show.

Toby, 31, is the son of television presenter Chris Tarrant, who presented the Capital Breakfast show between 1987 and 2004.

The radio presenter also has a sister, Fia, who is a presenter at Heart.