Chris Moyles has been announced as one of the 11 celebrities entering the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here jungle this weekend.

The radio presenter, 48, will enter the Australian wilderness alongside pop star Boy George, former England rugby player Mike Tindall and former Lioness Jill Scott.

Born in Leeds, Chris Moyles is temporarily hanging up his headphones and swapping them for Bushtucker Trials.

The face of the Radio X breakfast show has admitted he is “terrified” to enter the jungle on Saturday night and warned his off-air personality is far quieter.

Chris Moyles said: “Contrary to popular belief, I won’t be the loudest person in the camp.

“My radio show is a very turned-up version of me and people will get to see a much quieter Chris Moyles!”

Chris Moyles has been announced as one of the 10 celebrities entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Who is Chris Moyles?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Moyles was born in Leeds in 1974 and has been working in radio since he was in school.

During his time at Mount St Mary’s Catholic High School, the radio presenter began working at his local hospital radio station, Wakefield’s Broadcast to Hospitals Service.

Chris then moved on to working for Aire FM, which is now known as Radio Aire, and then joined Radio Luxembourg, the Pulse of West Yorkshire and then Signal 1.

In 1996, Chris Moyles began a weekend slot on Capital FM before eventually joining BBC Radio 1 in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During 2004, the radio presenter took on the job of hosting the Radio 1 Breakfast show and still holds the record for holding the job the longest after being in the role for over eight years.

Chris Moyles has been presenting the breakfast show at Radio X since 2015

What is Chris Moyles known for?

Despite being known as the longest serving breakfast presenter at Radio 1, he is now known for waking up the nation with his Radio X breakfast show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2015, Chris Moyles announced he was joining the re-branded launch of Radio X (previously XFM) and would be the face of their breakfast show.

The 48-year-old has since held the position for the breakfast show since 2015 and now reaches 1.1 million listeners weekly.

The Chris Moyles Breakfast Show is known for the regular conversations and contributions from his team, Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and James Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Chris Moyles in a relationship?

Chris Moyles has been dating his girlfriend Tiffany Austin since 2015.

Tiffany Austin works in artist management and has previously worked with Chris Moyles’ fellow I’m A Celebrity campmate Boy George.

She is originally from Beverly Hills but has moved to London to be closer to her boyfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany Austin is Chris Moyles’ first serious girlfriend since his relationship with Sophie Waite when he was still at Radio 1.

The radio DJ has also previously been linked to Spice Girl Mel C and television presenter Ana Boulter.

Chris Moyles has been with his girlfriend Tiffany Austin since 2015

When does Chris Moyles’ 90s Hangover come to Leeds?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Moyles has announced he will be going on a national tour for his live show ‘90s hangover’.

The radio presenter will be heading to the 02 Academy on 10 March 2023, with an action packed show filled with 90s hits.

Chris Moyles will mix the show live and hopes to transport fans back to era of bucket hats and rock.

His live agent Guy Robinson said: "[The Leeds show] is especially poignant,

Advertisement Hide Ad