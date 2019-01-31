Leeds weather forecast: Freezing fog as Met Office issues weather warnings for ice in Leeds

The weather in Leeds is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict cloud, freezing fog, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice and fog is in place for Leeds until 11am today.

The Met Office said: “A very cold night is expected across England with areas of freezing fog forming and very poor visibility in places, perhaps below 100 m.

“Some icy conditions are also possible in association with the freezing fog.”

A second yellow warning for snow and ice is then in place from 6pm tonight (31 Jan) until 12pm on Friday (1 Feb).

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see freezing fog and overcast conditions, with the temperature of -3C only climbing slightly to -1C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast and cold, with a maximum temperature of 0C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to -1C after 7pm and remaining so throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will remain cool with overcast and icy conditions. Light snow is set to hit throughout most of the day, alongside sleet showers. Maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 4 Feb to Wednesday 13 Feb said: “Rain and hill snow will clear later on Monday, however further rain, sleet and snow will possibly arrive from the west on Tuesday.

“It will stay mostly cold, with frost and ice likely overnight. Thereafter, it is likely to stay changeable, with further spells of rain, sleet and snow interspersed by sunshine and showers. The wind will be brisk at times, with gales around exposed coasts and over higher ground.

“After a cold start to February, temperatures may temporarily return closer to normal, although further colder interludes are still possible. Overnight frosts are still likely to be widespread and towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of it becoming even colder.”