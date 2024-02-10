Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food-delivery company Deliveroo has teamed up with most loved local Asian restaurants across the UK to give away free food to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

More than 600 restaurants are getting involved this year, including six Leeds and Wakefield restaurants.

Taking place between February 8 to 12, customers will have the chance to bag themselves free items (worth up to £10), including spring rolls, vegetable gyoza, chicken wings, prawn crackers and more.

Every Leeds and Wakefield restaurant offering free food via Deliveroo this Chinese New Year.

Here are the Leeds and Wakefield restaurants and takeaways taking part this year:

Wang's Noodle Bar, in Headingley, is offering 10% off on orders more than £30 Ji The Chicken Shop, in the city centre, is offering free tornado potato on orders more than £25 Hunan Chinese Restaurant, in Woodhouse, is offering free vegetable spring rolls on orders more than £30 Taste of Xiangxi, located in Kirkgate Market, is offering free 'tender heart soy egg' and a can of diet coke on orders more than £35 Sushi M, located in Woodhouse, is offering free wasabi scallop on orders more than £25 MT Taiwanese Special Fried Chicken, in Ossett, is offering 15% off on orders more than £25