Last year, the awards saw two Leeds restaurants scoop big awards. Tharavadu took home South Indian Restaurant of the Year while Bengal Lounge in Wetherby won the Best of Yorkshire award.
The two restaurants hope to continue their winning streak this year as nine other Indian restaurants in the city also battle it out with the best across the country in their individual categories. The awards are presented by Oceanic Consulting and aim to recognise and celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in early 2024.
A spokesperson for the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to be able to once again celebrate the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.
"The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.
"We want to wish the best of luck to all of our finalists.”
Here are the 11 Leeds restaurants competing in this year's Nation's Curry Awards.