Every Leeds and Wakefield restaurant shortlisted at the Nation's Curry Awards 2024 including Tharavadu

The Nation's Curry Awards are back celebrating the best of the cuisine in the country.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 17:02 GMT

Last year, the awards saw two Leeds restaurants scoop big awards. Tharavadu took home South Indian Restaurant of the Year while Bengal Lounge in Wetherby won the Best of Yorkshire award.

The two restaurants hope to continue their winning streak this year as nine other Indian restaurants in the city also battle it out with the best across the country in their individual categories. The awards are presented by Oceanic Consulting and aim to recognise and celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in early 2024.

A spokesperson for the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to be able to once again celebrate the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

"The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

"We want to wish the best of luck to all of our finalists.”

Here are the 11 Leeds restaurants competing in this year's Nation's Curry Awards.

Keralan restaurant Tharavadu, located in Mill Hill, won in the South Indian Restaurant of The Year at the Nation's Curry Awards last year and looks to scoop the award for a second time following this year's nomination.

1. Tharavadu

Keralan restaurant Tharavadu, located in Mill Hill, won in the South Indian Restaurant of The Year at the Nation's Curry Awards last year and looks to scoop the award for a second time following this year's nomination. Photo: Simon Hulme

Kerala Restaurant, located in Eastgate, is also in the running for South Indian Restaurant of The Year.

2. Kerala Restaurant

Kerala Restaurant, located in Eastgate, is also in the running for South Indian Restaurant of The Year.

Bengal Lounge, located in Wetherby, has also been nominated for two awards in the Nation's Curry Awards 2024 - including Best of Yorkshire and Local Restaurant of the Year.

3. Bengal Lounge

Bengal Lounge, located in Wetherby, has also been nominated for two awards in the Nation's Curry Awards 2024 - including Best of Yorkshire and Local Restaurant of the Year. Photo: Adrian Murray

Also nominated in the Best of Yorkshire category at the Nation's Curry Awards 2024 is Indian restaurant Royal Spice, located in Wakefield.

4. Royal Spice

Also nominated in the Best of Yorkshire category at the Nation's Curry Awards 2024 is Indian restaurant Royal Spice, located in Wakefield. Photo: Michael Chicken

Also in the running for Local Restaurant of the Year is Jinnah Restaurant and Takeaway, located in York Road, Seacroft.

5. Jinnah Restaurant and Takeaway

Also in the running for Local Restaurant of the Year is Jinnah Restaurant and Takeaway, located in York Road, Seacroft. Photo: Google Street Image

Aarti, located in Swinegate, has also been nominated in this year's Nation Curry Awards in two categories. They are looking to take home Outstanding Curry of the Year and Customer Service of the Year.

6. Aarti

Aarti, located in Swinegate, has also been nominated in this year's Nation Curry Awards in two categories. They are looking to take home Outstanding Curry of the Year and Customer Service of the Year. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

