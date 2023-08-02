The Asian Restaurant Awards, held at the Hilton Manchester on July 31, saw some of the top honours given to eateries in Leeds at the glitzy event hosted by BBC newsreader Samantha Simmonds.

The awards were presented by Sir Graham Brady MP, the Chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee.

Addressing an audience of more than 500 of the country’s leading Asian restaurant owners, chefs and local dignitaries, Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation, praised the nominees’ "fresh culinary ideas" and their "willingness to embrace the more discerning needs of the public."

My Lahore, based in Cavendish Street, Leeds, picked up the award for the Best Asian Fusion, which was presented by Sir Graham Brady MP. Photo: Asian Restaurant Awards.

The first award to a Leeds venue went to My Lahore, the British Asian kitchen founded in Yorkshire which recently celebrated its 20th birthday. My Lahore picked up the award for the Best Asian Fusion.

As well as its branch in Cavendish Street, just off Kirkstall Road, the restaurant has branches in Bradford, Birmingham and Blackburn. It serves traditional dishes with modern twists, as well as milkshakes, pasta and a range of indulgent desserts.

The second Leeds venue to be honoured at the ceremony was Lala’s Restaurant, in Pudsey, which picked up the award for the Best Asian Restaurant in the North of England for the third year running.