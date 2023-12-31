Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 17 best Leeds city centre restaurants of 2023 according to Yorkshire Evening Post reviewers

The Leeds restaurant scene is booming – with dozens of new openings in Autumn alone.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 31st Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

We’re lucky enough to get to review them here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, and we’ve tried everywhere from Michelin Guide establishments to street food joints and a hidden hotpot restaurant.

There were some city centre restaurants that really stood out to our reviews team in 2023.

Restaurants are given a score out of ten for food, value, atmosphere and service when our reviewers visit. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and these were the highest rated city centre restaurants this year.

These restaurants were the best-rated in Leeds city centre in 2023

1. Best city centre restaurants

These restaurants were the best-rated in Leeds city centre in 2023 Photo: National World/Cut and Craft

The Merrion Way restaurant scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

2. Blue Sakura - 9.75

The Merrion Way restaurant scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Dakota Hotel restaurant, under new head chef Chris Nuttall (pictured), scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

3. Dakota Grill - 9.75

The Dakota Hotel restaurant, under new head chef Chris Nuttall (pictured), scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: James Hardisty

The new South Parade restaurant scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

4. Olive Tree Brasserie - 9.75

The new South Parade restaurant scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: James Hardisty

The Swinegate restaurant, owned by Shyamal Kumar (pictured) and his wife Prachi Choudhary, scored 10 for food, 9 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

5. Aarti - 9.5

The Swinegate restaurant, owned by Shyamal Kumar (pictured) and his wife Prachi Choudhary, scored 10 for food, 9 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Chef patron Simon Hawkins at Great George Street restaurant FINT, which scored 10 for food, 9 for atmosphere, 9 for service and 10 for value

6. FINT - 9.5

Chef patron Simon Hawkins at Great George Street restaurant FINT, which scored 10 for food, 9 for atmosphere, 9 for service and 10 for value Photo: Tony Johnson

