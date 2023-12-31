The Leeds restaurant scene is booming – with dozens of new openings in Autumn alone.

We’re lucky enough to get to review them here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, and we’ve tried everywhere from Michelin Guide establishments to street food joints and a hidden hotpot restaurant.

There were some city centre restaurants that really stood out to our reviews team in 2023.

Restaurants are given a score out of ten for food, value, atmosphere and service when our reviewers visit. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and these were the highest rated city centre restaurants this year.

1 . Best city centre restaurants These restaurants were the best-rated in Leeds city centre in 2023

2 . Blue Sakura - 9.75 The Merrion Way restaurant scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

3 . Dakota Grill - 9.75 The Dakota Hotel restaurant, under new head chef Chris Nuttall (pictured), scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

4 . Olive Tree Brasserie - 9.75 The new South Parade restaurant scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

5 . Aarti - 9.5 The Swinegate restaurant, owned by Shyamal Kumar (pictured) and his wife Prachi Choudhary, scored 10 for food, 9 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value