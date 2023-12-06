Manjit’s Kitchen: Leeds Kirkgate Market Indian restaurant forced to close after break-in
West Yorkshire Police confirmed the break-in at Manjit’s Kitchen, in Leeds Kirkgate Market, overnight (December 5).
Burglars smashed their way into the premises, off George Street, and stole cash, police said in a statement.
Manjit’s Kitchen confirmed on social media that it had been forced to close its city centre site today following the break-in. Police said a forensic examination is due to take place.
The restaurant’s second site on Kirkstall Road is understood to be open as usual.
The police statement said: “At 8.48am today, police received a report of a burglary that had occurred overnight at Manjit’s Kitchen, in Kirkgate Market, Leeds.
“A window in the back door between New York Street and George Street was damaged to get in, and cash was stolen from the till.
“Officers from the City Neighbourhood Policing Team have attended the scene, which is due to undergo forensic examination.”
In its post on X, Manjit’s Kitchen said: “Arrived to a break in this morning.. seeing what’s what.. might not get open today… a****...Merry Christmas”
Police have urged any witnesses who saw anything suspicious from 6pm December 5 to around 8.48am this morning to come forward.
People can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13230673554, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.