The most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire have been named.
Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes top ten most booked lists for regions across the UK.
In West Yorkshire, the current 10 most booked restaurants are all in Leeds or Wakefield. Here are the most popular restaurants, and what customers had to say in their OpenTable reviews.
2. The Ivy Victoria Quarter
The British restaurant is the most booked in West Yorkshire and is voted 'exceptional' by OpenTable diners. One said: "Beautiful surroundings, excellent service. A wonderful birthday experience. Food was nicely presented and delicious." Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Ivy Asia
Second on the most-booked list is Thy Ivy Asia in the Victoria Quarter, also voted 'exceptional'. One reviewer said: "I would recommend Ivy Asia for special occasions. The decor and service were wonderful, as was the food. We went for the large plates and were all impressed with the portion size...delicious." Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Cut and Craft
New to the most-booked list is the Cut and Craft, also in the Victoria Quarter. It's rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable customers, and one said: "As always received a warm and professional welcome. Staff incredibly friendly and attentive, great drinks, good quality food and a lovely atmosphere." Photo: Cut and Craft