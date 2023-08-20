Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The most booked restaurants in Leeds and Wakefield named by OpenTable - including Cut and Craft

The most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire have been named.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes top ten most booked lists for regions across the UK.

In West Yorkshire, the current 10 most booked restaurants are all in Leeds or Wakefield. Here are the most popular restaurants, and what customers had to say in their OpenTable reviews.

Here are the 10 most popular restaurants in West Yorkshire according to booking website OpenTable

1. Most booked restaurants

Here are the 10 most popular restaurants in West Yorkshire according to booking website OpenTable

The British restaurant is the most booked in West Yorkshire and is voted 'exceptional' by OpenTable diners. One said: "Beautiful surroundings, excellent service. A wonderful birthday experience. Food was nicely presented and delicious."

2. The Ivy Victoria Quarter

The British restaurant is the most booked in West Yorkshire and is voted 'exceptional' by OpenTable diners. One said: "Beautiful surroundings, excellent service. A wonderful birthday experience. Food was nicely presented and delicious."

Second on the most-booked list is Thy Ivy Asia in the Victoria Quarter, also voted 'exceptional'. One reviewer said: "I would recommend Ivy Asia for special occasions. The decor and service were wonderful, as was the food. We went for the large plates and were all impressed with the portion size...delicious."

3. The Ivy Asia

Second on the most-booked list is Thy Ivy Asia in the Victoria Quarter, also voted 'exceptional'. One reviewer said: "I would recommend Ivy Asia for special occasions. The decor and service were wonderful, as was the food. We went for the large plates and were all impressed with the portion size...delicious."

New to the most-booked list is the Cut and Craft, also in the Victoria Quarter. It's rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable customers, and one said: "As always received a warm and professional welcome. Staff incredibly friendly and attentive, great drinks, good quality food and a lovely atmosphere."

4. Cut and Craft

New to the most-booked list is the Cut and Craft, also in the Victoria Quarter. It's rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable customers, and one said: "As always received a warm and professional welcome. Staff incredibly friendly and attentive, great drinks, good quality food and a lovely atmosphere."

