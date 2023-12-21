A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of her baby daughter in Leeds.

At about 5.45pm yesterday (Wednesday December 20), the woman contacted police to report a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor.

Officers went to the park, at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road, and found the five-month-old girl.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police have said.

Police guard the cordon at Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds (Photo by National World)

The woman, who is the baby’s mother, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A cordon was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”