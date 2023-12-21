Woodhouse Moor Leeds: Mother arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby girl found in Hyde Park
At about 5.45pm yesterday (Wednesday December 20), the woman contacted police to report a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor.
Officers went to the park, at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road, and found the five-month-old girl.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police have said.
The woman, who is the baby’s mother, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
A cordon was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team quoting reference 13230701073 or online via the Live Chat.